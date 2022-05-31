Mercer County Health Department to hold annual Back to School event

Local News May 31, 2022 KTTN News
Back To School news graphic
The Mercer County Health Department will hold its annual back-to-school event in July. The event will be at the Mercer Homecoming event on the Mercer Square on July 29th from 5 to 7 pm.

School supplies will be given, and there will be free snow cones while supplies last.

The school supplies will be purchased with donations to the health department for the back-to-school event. Donation letters are to be mailed this week. Anyone who would like to donate should send a check to the Mercer County Health Department at 305 West Main Street in Princeton, Missouri 64673.

