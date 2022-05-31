Mercer County Health Department to hold annual Back to School event

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department will hold its annual back-to-school event in July. The event will be at the Mercer Homecoming event on the Mercer Square on July 29th from 5 to 7 pm.

School supplies will be given, and there will be free snow cones while supplies last.

The school supplies will be purchased with donations to the health department for the back-to-school event. Donation letters are to be mailed this week. Anyone who would like to donate should send a check to the Mercer County Health Department at 305 West Main Street in Princeton, Missouri 64673.