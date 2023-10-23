Elderly Kidder woman injured in crash on Old Highway 36 east of Cameron

On Sunday, October 22, 2023, a vehicle accident occurred involving an eastbound 2005 Dodge Dakota on Old Highway 36, approximately two miles east of Cameron, Missouri, resulting in significant injuries.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver, identified as 84-year-old Nellie V. Hughes of Kidder, Missouri, reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Dakota veered off the east side of the roadway, colliding with a utility sign before striking a tree. Subsequently, the vehicle spun clockwise and came to a stop on its wheels, facing westbound.

Hughes sustained serious injuries during the crash and was transported by Cameron EMS to Liberty Hospital for medical attention.

The use of a seat belt at the time of the accident is currently unknown. The vehicle suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by a private party.

Emergency responders from the Cameron Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.