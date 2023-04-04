Easter activities set for Saturday in Princeton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will present Easter events this Saturday, April 8 at Levi Lowrey Memorial Park. Events include Easter egg hunts in three age divisions.

The Easter bunny is expected at 10:15 and children, ages four and younger, have an Easter egg hunt on the tennis court at 10:30. The five to eight-year-old age group will have their hunt at 10:40 at the playground, next to the tennis court, children from 9 to 12 years old will hunt for Easter eggs at 10:50 at the playground on the hill.

Donations of candy or money can be made at Kelly’s Hairum to support the Princeton Chamber’s Easter activities.

Related