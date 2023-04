Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Altamont resident was taken to jail early Tuesday morning following his arrest in Daviess County.

The patrol has accused 23-year-old Bronson Wildman of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well as driving while intoxicated, prior offender. Wildman was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Related