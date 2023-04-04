Obituary & Services: Edith Ione VanDusen

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Edith Ione VanDusen, age 102, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at her residence.

She was born the daughter of Clinton O. and Luie Ann (Mayberry) McCracken on December 10, 1920, in Livingston County, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Marvin Blakely on January 8, 1940, in Hutchinson Kansas. He preceded her in death on February 14, 1988. Together they raised five sons and three daughters. She later married Leroy J. VanDusen on March 8, 1990. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2003.

Edith was a member of the Grace Chapel Church, in Hale, Missouri. She loved to sew and quilt. She made many quilts for her family. She also liked to work with puzzles. She lived and worked on a farm near Avalon, Missouri for many years. She almost never missed an episode of General Hospital and watched the entire series of All My Children from start to finish. Her faith in God saw her through both difficult and good times. She was proud that she raised her children to be Christians and to see that passed down through generations. Her mind was clear and in the final hours, she said “I’m ready to go” and she left at about 3:30 am.

She is survived by four sons; Richard Blakely and wife, Carol (Whitacre) of Hamilton, Missouri, Clinton Roger Blakely and wife, Lillian (Zullig) of Marshall, Missouri, Wesley Ray Blakely and wife, Sandra (Griffin) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Ralph Lee Blakely and wife, Charlotte (Britt) of Chillicothe, Missouri; three daughters, Rena Jean (Blakely) Saldivar and husband, Joseph of Grandview, Missouri, and Rebel Maxine (Blakely) Amerosa of Independence, Missouri, and Robin Blakely of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Linda (Clancy) Blakely of Chillicothe, Missouri; thirty grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; and twenty-five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Marvin Blakely and Leroy VanDusen; son, Hunter Ronald Blakely; and son-in-law, John Amerosa.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related