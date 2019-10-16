Drug charges filed in Grundy County on 38-year-old woman

Drug charges have been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court for a woman arrested late Friday night by the Highway Patrol.
Thirty-eight-year-old Melissa Brill faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance including methamphetamine and hydrocodone. There’s also one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, described as a glass smoking pipe.
Bond on these charges is $15,000 cash or corporate surety. Brill also was arrested on offenses from last year: failure to register a motor vehicle in June and passing a bad check in January to the People’s Co-op. Bond on the misdemeanors adds up to $900.
Brill is to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on October 22nd.
The highway patrol online report listed Melissa Brill with a Galt address when arrested Friday, however, the warrants show her address at Glenwood, Missouri.