Audio: Miss Missouri to perform during Missouri Day Festival in Trenton

The public will have three opportunities on Saturday to see Miss Missouri, Simone Esters, when she attends the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton, two involving baton twirling performances.

Steve Maxey was among guests on KTTN’S Open Line.

Performance times Saturday for the current Miss Missouri, Simone Esters of Marching Mizzou are at 11:40 in the THS gym and at 2:30 on the field of CF Russell Stadium.

Twenty-three high schools have entered the Marching band competitions Saturday in Trenton

In addition to approximately 15 bands that are expected to march in the parade, there are 17 listed in color guard; 11 in drumline; and 12 in the field show. Trenton performs only in exhibition and– since it is the host—and is not eligible for awards.

Trenton high school students will be the first band to march in the parade; then color guard at 12:10; drum line at 1:40; and the field show at 3:30.

The festival also marks the return of two former Trenton Bulldog band directors Tim Gilhan of Maryville High School and Jamie Baker of Macon High school.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares