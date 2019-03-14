Drug charges face two arrested by Trenton Police Department

Local News March 14, 2019 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department

The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two area residents on drug-related charges.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 18-year-old David Clay Austin Travis of Spickard on a probation violation of laws, association, and drugs on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. He has also been charged with felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Travis’s bond on the probation violation is $10,000 cash with 10% approved, and he was scheduled for Division One of circuit court today (Thursday). His bond on the unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charge is $10,000 cash only, and he scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court on Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Travis of possessing drug paraphernalia, which consisted of a glass smoking pipe, with the intent to use it to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the human body a controlled substance—methamphetamine.

The Trenton Police Department also arrested 31-year-old Bobbie Jo Dunkin of Trenton on felony charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Her bond is $15,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Dunkin of possessing drug paraphernalia, which consisted of a syringe, with the intent to use it to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the human body a controlled substance—methamphetamine. She is also accused of flushing a controlled substance down the toilet with the purpose of impairing its availability in an official investigation by the Trenton Police Department of a controlled substance.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News