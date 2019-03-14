Drug charges face two arrested by Trenton Police Department

The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of two area residents on drug-related charges.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 18-year-old David Clay Austin Travis of Spickard on a probation violation of laws, association, and drugs on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. He has also been charged with felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Travis’s bond on the probation violation is $10,000 cash with 10% approved, and he was scheduled for Division One of circuit court today (Thursday). His bond on the unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charge is $10,000 cash only, and he scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court on Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Travis of possessing drug paraphernalia, which consisted of a glass smoking pipe, with the intent to use it to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the human body a controlled substance—methamphetamine.

The Trenton Police Department also arrested 31-year-old Bobbie Jo Dunkin of Trenton on felony charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-amphetamine or methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Her bond is $15,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Dunkin of possessing drug paraphernalia, which consisted of a syringe, with the intent to use it to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the human body a controlled substance—methamphetamine. She is also accused of flushing a controlled substance down the toilet with the purpose of impairing its availability in an official investigation by the Trenton Police Department of a controlled substance.