Carrollton man sentenced to a total of 8-years in crash that killed two

A sentencing hearing was held in Division One of Carroll County Circuit Court this week for a Carrollton man who previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter stemming from a vehicle accident in December 2017.

Online court information shows the court rejected a plea agreement for Blake Wilson, and he was sentenced to four years consecutively on both counts in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Wilson is to serve 120 days of shock incarceration and pay $46 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund as well as other court costs.

The Highway Patrol previously reported Wilson drove a pickup truck that ran off Route CC in Carroll County, struck an embankment, and hit a tree before overturning and killing two Carrollton residents.

A crash report said 19-year-old Teagn Birdno and 21-year-old Matthew Landi were pronounced dead at the scene. The Patrol called Wilson’s injuries serious and passenger the injuries of 22-year-old Zach Warner of Carrollton minor.