Driver totals van on Highway 6 west of Novinger

The Highway Patrol reports two Milan residents sustained minor injuries when the minivan in which they were passengers slid on ice and overturned four miles west of Novinger Wednesday morning.

Thirty-year-old Mele Celestine and 30-year-old Simbi Nkuazoosala were transported by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan. Driver 23-year-old Jacque Matoondo Nitu of Kirksville was not reported as injured.

The minivan traveled west on Highway 6 when it began sliding on ice, ran off the road and overturned before coming to rest on its side. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol reports everyone in the minivan wore seatbelts.