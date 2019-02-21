Chillicothe Police Department hires new communications officer

The Chillicothe Police Department has a new communications officer.

The police department reports Kaylee Ramsey has previous experience in dispatching from working at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for two years before she finished her degree in psychology and worked for the State of Missouri Children’s Division.

Ramsey says she has a passion for assuring the community is safe and like knowing she helped someone on the other end of the line. Her goal is to help the community feel like it has a voice and is heard in its time of need.

The Chillicothe Police Department notes Ramsey graduated from J. C. Penney High School of Hamilton in 2006 and moved to Chillicothe in 2007.