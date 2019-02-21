Audio: Representative Vicky Hartzler wants Missouri to institute drug monitoring program

State News February 21, 2019 KTTN News
Drugs

U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler wants Missouri to join the rest of the country in instituting a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

Hartzler met with Boone County Hospital officials Tuesday to discuss the opioid epidemic.

 

 

Boone County and about half of Missouri’s counties currently participate in a monitoring program established by Saint Louis County in 2016.

A bill to create a statewide program passed the Missouri House of Representatives earlier this month and will head to the Senate. Similar bills have failed in years past.

