Audio: Representative Vicky Hartzler wants Missouri to institute drug monitoring program

U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler wants Missouri to join the rest of the country in instituting a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

Hartzler met with Boone County Hospital officials Tuesday to discuss the opioid epidemic.

Boone County and about half of Missouri’s counties currently participate in a monitoring program established by Saint Louis County in 2016.

A bill to create a statewide program passed the Missouri House of Representatives earlier this month and will head to the Senate. Similar bills have failed in years past.