Audio: Missouri works to develop computer science standards for K-12 schools

Missouri is working to develop computer science standards for K through 12 public schools.

Members of the workgroup creating the standards could integrate computer science learning across other subjects, especially in elementary school. The computer science standards would not require a computer to learn and could be studied through “unplugged activities”, which involve critical thinking and understanding algorithms.

Recommendations will be presented to the Missouri Board of Education in May. If approved by the board, the standards would start during the 2019-20 school year.