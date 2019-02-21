Crash on I-35 injures two from Gallatin; driver leaves the scene and later arrested

The highway patrol reports the arrest of one person following a two-vehicle injury accident Wednesday evening in Daviess County.

Taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were 44-year-old Danny Engel and 34-year-old Katherine Engel both of Gallatin. The patrol listed their injuries as minor. The driver of a second vehicle, 32-year-old Edgar Jaime of McPherson, Kansas was not reported to be hurt.

The Wednesday evening accident occurred on Interstate 35, four miles north of the Winston junction as Engel’s car and the Kansas sports utility vehicle were northbound when the rear of the car was struck. The car traveled off the east side of I-35 and came to a stop on its wheels. The SUV allegedly left the scene, however, nearly one hour later, the SUV was located and the driver was arrested.

Edgar Jaime is accused of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury to others, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, careless and imprudent driving, no license, and littering. He was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Daviess Dekalb regional jail.

Assisting several state troopers was the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.