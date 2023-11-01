Driver of big rig falls asleep at the wheel on Highway 36 east of Hamilton

On November 1, 2023, at 2:55 a.m., an accident occurred on Highway 36, approximately four miles east of Hamilton, Missouri.

The accident involved a 2020 Kenworth driven by Irvin E. McQueen, 42, of St. Joseph, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, McQueen was traveling eastbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. As a result, the vehicle veered off the north side of the highway and struck a stop sign before coming to a controlled stop on the shoulder.

McQueen sustained minor injuries in the accident but refused treatment at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. The vehicle sustained minor damages and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the accident site.