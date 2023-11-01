Kansas City man pleads guilty to gun trafficking, drug trafficking

A Kansas City, Mo., man pleaded guilty in federal court today to his role in a conspiracy to traffic firearms, including machine guns, and to drug trafficking.

Cody Bonhomme, 30, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms and to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

By pleading guilty today, Bonhomme admitted that he illegally sold nine firearms, including six that had been converted to machine guns, 20 machine gun conversion devices, and cocaine to a confidential informant and an undercover federal agent on several occasions.

Bonhomme admitted that he participated in the conspiracy to traffic firearms from March 1 to May 31, 2023. Those firearms included four Anderson AM-15 multi-caliber semi-automatic pistols converted to machine guns, a Glock .40-caliber pistol converted to a machine gun, a DPMS multi-caliber converted to a machine gun, an Anderson AM-15 multi-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Polymer80 9mm pistol, and a Polymer80 pistol with no serial number.

On May 31, 2023, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Bonhomme’s residence and elsewhere. Officers arrested Bonhomme and others and seized more than 100 firearms (many of which had been converted to machine guns), machine gun conversion devices, high-capacity magazines, 4.5 kilograms of purported marijuana, and other contraband. Bonhomme was in possession of multiple machine guns and approximately 673 grams of suspected cocaine.

Under federal statutes, Bonhomme is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole up to a sentence of 65 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David A. Barnes. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.