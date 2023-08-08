Dorris Rider Art Gallery welcomes area artists for “Local Artists Showcase 15”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collection of works by area artists will kick off the 2023-2024 exhibition schedule at the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 15” will open on Thursday, August 24, and run through Friday, September 29.

Artists can submit up to two pieces of original art that have not previously been shown in the Rider Gallery. Any media is acceptable; however, some pieces may not be accepted due to size constraints or content. Works can be brought to the gallery on Thursday, August 17, and Friday, August 18, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on both days or earlier by appointment.

“It’s been our tradition to open each gallery season with the Local Artists Showcase,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “The show continues to grow each year, and once again, we expect to display several pieces by talented artists from our area.”

The show will also be open in conjunction with a critique conducted by local artist Dan Maxey. The critique will take place in the gallery on Friday, September 15, at 10:00 am and is open to the public.

For more information, please contact Norris at 357-6345 (office) or 660-635-2189 (cell), or by email at [email protected].

Regular hours at the Rider Art Gallery are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, as well as selected weekend and evening hours by appointment.

