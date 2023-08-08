Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold tax levy hearing

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County will hold a tax levy hearing next week. The hearing will take place at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on August 14th at 6:30 pm.

The proposed tax levy is 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

The total assessed valuation is estimated to be $145,877,325, an increase of $526,214 from the previous tax year.

The total assessed valuation comprises $100,663,569 for real estate and $45,213,756 for personal property.

The budgeted property tax revenues amount to $145,877.33.

Other items on the agenda include a transportation report, the 2023 grant recipient, the Medicaid/Hope waiver, vocational and educational activities, and the Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program. The agenda for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled meeting on August 14th also includes a review of the 2024 grant application, the 2024 grant application deadline, and policy updates related to behavior.

