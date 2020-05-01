Daviess County Health Department issues statement on Emergency Order

The Daviess County Public Health Emergency Order put into place April 6th will be lifted next week. The Daviess County order will end Monday when the governor’s order goes into effect. The county will adhere to the state order.

The health department reports there have not been any new cases of COVID-19 in Daviess County in the last two weeks. The health department, Daviess County Commission, and Emergency Management director have several recommendations to continue to protect residents.

The recommendations include following the guidelines of the state order, adhere to social distancing of six feet at all times if able, avoid large gatherings, and implement personal protective measures, such as staying home when sick, except to seek medical treatment, frequently wash hands, wear a mask if you need to be closer than six feet, and routinely clean surfaces. Persons at high risk are advised to stay sheltered at home as much as possible and avoid large groups.

Businesses are asked to continue to permit employees who are capable to work from their residences, and businesses and restaurants should use enhanced precautionary measures if employees cannot maintain six feet distance.

The Daviess County Health Department notes the governor’s order says persons should not visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance or end of life measures.

