Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to meet Monday

Planning and zoning

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing next week will be live-streamed on Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/j/81197108883). The commission will hear requests for conditional use permits and a minor subdivision at the Trenton City Hall Monday night at 7 o’clock.

One request will be from Richard and Shirley Sibbit in care of GFG Inland Elevator and Grain for a conditional use permit to allow construction of 20 by 40-foot building and an outdoor 70-foot scale at 308 Johnson Drive.

Another will be from Novus Ag for a conditional use permit to allow construction of a 175 by 80-foot building to store ag chemicals at 915 B Shanklin.

The third request to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night is from Wayne King in care of North Central Missouri College for a minor subdivision at 1810 Merrill Street.

