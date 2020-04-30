New Grundy County flood plain maps available at courthouse in Trenton

New Grundy County flood plain maps will become official on Friday. The maps can be used for things like mortgages and flood insurance.

Revisions took place over the last three years. Grundy County Flood Plain Administrator Glen Briggs notes the revisions involved new data and an increased map resolution, which gives a more realistic view of flood plains. He explains the older flood plain maps did not show subtle changes in elevation, such as a house on a hill in the middle of a flood plain.

The new maps will be available at the courthouse in Trenton. Questions can be directed to Briggs at 660-359-4040 extension 2250.

