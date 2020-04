The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned four miles east of Milan Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported 42-year-old William Shaffer to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

The SUV traveled east on Route C before running off the left side of the road, striking a fence, and overturning, totaling the vehicle.

Shaffer did not wear a seat belt and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

