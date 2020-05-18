Daviess County consolidates polling precincts for June 2, 2020 election

The Daviess County Clerk has announced the consolidation of polling precincts for the upcoming June 2nd election. The single location to vote in person, along with other changes, are due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clerk and election authority Ronetta Burton reports balloting on June 2nd can only be done at the central polling location which will be 801 West Grand Street in Gallatin. That’s the location of the Gallatin Lions Club community building. Other polling locations in Daviess County will not be available for the June 2nd election.

Residents may call the county clerks’ office at the Courthouse to request an absentee ballot, vote, and mail it in. In-person absentee balloting can be done at the Courthouse in Gallatin Monday through Friday from 8 to 4:30 plus Saturday, May 30th from 8 to 12 noon.

Voting for this years’ primary election involves county, district, and state candidates and the Daviess County Clerk anticipates all voting locations will be open Tuesday, August 4th.

