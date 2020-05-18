Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center report 758 tested for COVID-19

The weekly report from Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital indicates 758 people have received COVID-19 testing, which is an increase of 146 tests when compared to the numbers announced last Monday, May 11, 2020.

Wright Memorial has tested 239 including 171 from Grundy County, 38 from Mercer County, 30 from other counties. Hedrick Medical Center has tested 519 people which includes 326 Livingston County residents, 62 from Grundy County, 11 from Mercer County, 120 from other counties.

The results of those tests are not provided.

All patients admitted to a Saint Luke’s Health System hospital, including Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital, are being tested for COVID-19. The universal inpatient COVID-19 testing approach includes patients admitted for observation as well as those fully admitted as inpatients. Additionally, all patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 at the local Drive-Thru clinic in Chillicothe at least 48-72 hours prior to the procedure.

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital previously expanded drive-thru testing of COVID-19 to all residents in the region who met testing criteria and who were referred by a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

The drive through testing is held Monday through Friday at the former Washington Street Food and Drink location in Chillicothe.

