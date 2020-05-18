Trenton teen attempting to crawl into bed of moving pickup via passenger side window falls to roadway

A Sunday evening accident in Trenton injured a Trenton boy when he climbed out the passenger side window of a moving truck in an attempt to climb into the bed of the pickup.

A trooper said the 16-year-old youth lost his footing and fell out of the window and onto the roadway. The name of the Trenton youth was not released by the patrol due to his status as a minor. The patrol listed his injuries as serious and he was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The unidentified youth was a passenger in a pickup driven by 17-year-old Alan Airey of Trenton. The pickup came to a controlled stop once the passenger fell. Airey was using a seat belt and wasn’t hurt.

The accident just after 5:30 last evening was inside the Trenton city limits at 28th Street and Princeton Road.

Assistance was provided by Trenton Police, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, and Grundy County EMS.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 328 Shares