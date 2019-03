Crowder State Park west of Trenton will host a moderate two-mile guided hike in April.

Park staff will point out spring wildflowers along the River Forks Trail during the hike the morning of April 6th starting at 10 o’clock. Participants will have an opportunity to look for bald eagles at the fork of the Thompson and Weldon rivers. Those attending are asked to wear appropriate clothing.

Contact Crowder State Park for more information at 660-359-6473.