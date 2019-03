Galt Christian and Baptist churches will hold services for Good Friday and Easter.

Good Friday services will be held at both churches on the night of April 19th at 7 o’clock.

The Galt Baptist Church will hold a Community Breakfast April 21st at 7 o’clock which will be followed by a Community Sonrise Service at 8 o’clock. The Galt Christian and Baptist churches will both hold Easter Worship services at 10:30.

No Sunday School will be held at either church on Easter.