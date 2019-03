The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance adopting the 2019-2020 budget for the City of Chillicothe and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities at its meeting Monday.

The meeting will be at the Chillicothe City Hall on Monday evening, March 25th at 6:30.

Other items on the agenda include ordinances amending the 2018-2019 budget, accepting a contract with Rumery and Associates, and approving 10 annual service contracts.

The agenda also includes a request from the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce to host a carnival at Simpson Park as well as an executive session.