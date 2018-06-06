Crowder State Park hosting several events in June

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will host several events this month.

The park’s Summer Fun Day will be Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 o’clock. The event coincides with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free fishing weekend.

Fishing poles will be provided to visitors during the event with prizes awarded for the children’s largest fish of the day and the children’s first fish of the day. Professional storyteller Heather Harlan will also present a program at 3 o’clock.

Crowder State Park will hold Nature Touch Tables at the campground shower house the afternoons of June 16th, 23rd, and 30th at 3 o’clock. Park staff will provide nature objects for participants to touch and learn about.

Mammals of Missouri will be held at the campground amphitheater the night of June 16th from 8:30 to 9:30. Park staff will provide information about mammals found at Crowder State Park during the informative sit-down program.

Owl Prowl will be held at the amphitheater the night of June 23rd from 8:30 to 9:30 and Spider Sniff will be held at the amphitheater the night of June 30th from 8:30 to 9:30.

Owl Prowl and Spider Sniff will include a short walk around the park to learn about the owls and “creepy crawly creatures” at the park. Participants are encouraged to wear insect repellant and closed toed shoes to all of Crowder State Park’s programs.

