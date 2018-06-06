Mercer County Library in Princeton kicks off Summer Reading Program with movies

The Mercer County Library in Princeton will begin activities for its Summer Reading Program with the showing of two movie musicals. Library Director Paula Fagan says children in preschool through fourth grade can watch the Aristocats at the library Friday morning at 10 o’clock.

Teens in fifth grade and older can watch Beauty and the Beast that afternoon at 1 o’clock. Fagan notes sign-up for the Summer Reading Program will be held throughout the day Friday as well. Participants will receive scratcher tickets each week and can win prizes, including tickets for the Chillicothe Mudcats.

Fagan says there will be a party at the end of the Summer for participants. She adds that activities for adults will also be held at the library this summer.

Contact the Mercer County Library for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...