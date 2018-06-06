Missouri Sheep Producers to host workshop in Spickard

The Missouri Sheep Producers will host a free educational workshop for sheep owners and anyone interested in owning sheep.

Field Day will be at the Spickard Elementary School Saturday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon with speakers hosting presentations on research projects.

Contact Missouri Sheep Producers Treasurer Kevin Minish at 573-690-4088 or Executive Director Scott Kaden at 573-578-9801 to RSVP.

The Missouri Sheep Producers is a nonprofit organization that helps statewide breeders improve their flocks. The organization’s goal is to promote and develop the sheep industry in the state.

