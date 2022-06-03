Crash on Highway 6 causes pickup to catch fire, injures drivers of both vehicles

Local News June 3, 2022 KTTN News
Fiery Crash Accident MSHP
A Highway 6 crash in rural Buchanan County injured drivers of two vehicles with one of them igniting a fire on Thursday afternoon four miles east of St. Joseph.

Taken by Emergency Medical Services to Mosiac Health care in St. Joseph were the driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Mark Cooper of Jefferson, Arkansas, and the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 67-year-old Terry Debord of Clarksdale. Injuries were serious for Cooper and moderate for Debord.

The truck was northbound on Route Z when Cooper allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign at the Highway 6 intersection pulling in front of the eastbound sports utility vehicle. The SUV hit the driver’s rear side of the pickup. The impact caused Cooper’s pickup to overturn onto its driver’s side and catch fire.

The truck was demolished and the SUV received extensive damage. Both drivers were using seat belts.

