Missouri man agrees to pay restitution of almost $800K to defrauded investors

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Securities Division issued a consent order against Steri Med Solutions LLC and David Edward Fenton, DVM.

Fenton, a Columbia, Missouri resident, has agreed to pay $635,592.33 in restitution including interest, and $139,000 to the Missouri Secretary of State Investor Education Protection Fund, which includes investigation costs of $20,000.

Between November 1, 2014, and January 31, 2016, Fenton defrauded a total of 19 investors from Iowa, Indiana, and Missouri to raise initial funding for his proposed hazardous and medical waste disposal company, Steri Med Solutions. A total of $420,000 in securities were offered and sold. Fenton misappropriated a significant portion of the funds for his own personal benefit instead of advancing the interests of Steri Med and the investors.

A Columbia couple who has since passed away were never provided confirmation of their investment, nor were their funds returned by Fenton. This couple, along with nine of the other investors, were over 60 years of age and either family members or close associates of Fenton.

“Investors should always conduct due diligence before investing their hard-earned money, even when they are investing with family members or close associates,” said Ashcroft.

Ashcroft urges investors to call the toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or visit the Missouri Protects Investors website for more information or to file a complaint.