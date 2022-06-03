Come enjoy “15 Years of a Cluckin Good Time” at Cainsville’s Independence Day celebration

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Activities are planned next month for Cainsville’s annual Independence Day celebration. The theme for the event at the Cainsville Ball Park from July 8th through 10th is “15 Years of a Cluckin’ Good Time.”

An appreciation supper, sponsored by Farmers Bank and Smithfield Foods, will be held that Friday evening at 5 o’clock. DJ Andre Remmers will play country and old rock and roll from 6 to 8 p.m.

That Saturday will include a craft and vendor show, a parade at 10 a.m., children’s games, and a lawn mower tractor pull at 11 a.m. There will also be a car show, baby show at noon, corn hole at 1 p.m., a scavenger hunt at 2 o’clock, kickball at 3 o’clock, and Bingo from 4:30 to 6 o’clock. Other activities planned for July 9th include horseshoes at 4:30 p.m., a duck run at 5 p.m., the Point of No Return band from 6 to 9 p.m., and Girl Scouts serving cake and ice cream at 8 o’clock. The night will end with a presentation of colors at 9 o’clock and fireworks at dark. A cook shack will be open throughout that Saturday.

Gun raffle tickets will be on sale that Friday and Saturday. The winner will be announced at the band intermission Saturday night.

A church service will be held at the Cainsville Assembly of God on July 10th at 11 a.m.

More information on the Cainsville Independence Day celebration can be found on the Cainsville, Missouri City Happenings Facebook page. More information can also be obtained by contacting Rebecca Deskins at 660-893-5315 or Tara Robbins at 660-425-5448.