Obituary & Services: Gary Leroy Provorse

Gary Provorse, an 83-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 5:50 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

A Celebration of life will be held on June 18, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Edinburgh Church with inurnment in Willis Chapel Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Willis Chapel Cemetery and can be left with or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton.

Gary Leroy Provorse was born March 3, 1939, in Farmersville, MO to Roy Edgar and Beulah Mae (Duffield) Provorse. He attended Melbourne and Gilman City Schools. On November 24, 1960, he was united in marriage to Doris Marie Taul in Trenton. Gary proudly served in the United States Army, he enjoyed farming and raising his family in rural Galt. Gary and Doris moved to Trenton in 1987, where he was a contractor, building homes and general carpentry. Gary loved country music and enjoyed pickin’ his dobro with his friends. Gary had a love for baseball whether playing it or watching the St. Louis Cardinals. He was most proud of being a husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving relatives include his wife Doris of the home, daughter Mary Lynn Young and husband Randy of Laredo, son Randy Provorse and wife Sandy of Trenton, Honorary daughter Peggy Boulware, husband Barry of Trenton, sisters Karen Roady and husband Arthur of Colona, IL, and Sheryl Jacobs and husband George of Raymondville, TX, sister-in-law Kathy Rorebeck of Trenton, brother-in-law Jess Harper of Georgia, seven grandchildren; Shayna Hostetler and husband Jason, Karli Hogan and husband David, Whitney Trump and husband Clint, Kala Smith, Danny Young and wife Ashley, Amanda Jenkins and husband Matt, and Greg Young, and 10 great-grandchildren Paisley Young, Cason Trump, Baylor Young, Gracelyn Hostetler, Maggie Young, Emma Jenkins, Maisyn Hostetler, Anna Young, Mattie Jenkins, and Audrey Trump.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Ricky Lee Provorse, and sisters Sharon Rorebeck, Shirleen Hipkins, and Sandy Harper.