Crash on Highway 36 near Bevier injures three

On January 8, 2024, at approximately 3:42 p.m., an accident occurred on Highway 36, three miles east of Bevier, Macon County. Anafay K. Schmitt, a 46-year-old resident of Marceline, Missouri, was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey westbound when she lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway. The car veered off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.

The crash resulted in injuries to Schmitt and two passengers. A three-year-old girl, also from Marceline, suffered moderate injuries, while 21-year-old Kealiihoomaukaeinaek K. Gaud received minor injuries. Both passengers, along with Schmitt, were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The young girl’s safety device status is unknown. All injured parties were transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon for treatment.

The Macon Sheriff’s Office and Macon County First Responders assisted at the scene.

The 2003 Honda Odyssey sustained total damage and was secured at the scene.