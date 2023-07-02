Crash on Highway 136 claims the life of 13-year-old Bethany boy, two others seriously injured

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident on Friday afternoon claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and left two others seriously injured.

The accident took place on July 1, 2023, at approximately 3:15 PM, on eastbound Highway 136, one mile west of Stanberry in Gentry County. According to the accident report filed by Sergeant B.R. Hilliard of the crash investigation unit, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Dustin W. Beaty, 46, from Bethany, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the vehicle veered off the south side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and struck a field entrance, causing it to become airborne and overturn multiple times. The Jeep eventually came to rest on its wheels facing southeast, off the south side of the road.

A juvenile passenger, a 13-year-old male from Bethany, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at 4:46 PM at Mosaic Medical Center in Albany, Missouri, by Dr. Dela-Cruz. He was transported to Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany.

The driver, Dustin W. Beaty, and another passenger, Angela D. Beaty, 43, also from Bethany, sustained serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. They were transported by Grand River EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, for further medical treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked in conjunction with several local agencies, including the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, Stanberry Fire Department, and Grand River EMS, to manage the scene and assist with the injured individuals.

