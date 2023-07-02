Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a series of arrests in northern Missouri during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 2, 2023. These arrests were made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, as part of their ongoing efforts to enforce traffic laws and ensure public safety.

In Atchison County, 22-year-old Irma M. Lemus from Kansas City, Kansas, was taken into custody by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department. Lemus faces multiple charges, including a Johnson County Kansas misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol. She is also charged with exceeding the posted speed limit by driving 88 mph in a 70 mph zone and driving without a valid driver’s license. Lemus is currently being held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department and is eligible for bond.

Moving to Buchanan County, Jairo Lopez Lopez, a 29-year-old male from Independence, Missouri, was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with exceeding the posted speed limit. Lopez Lopez is being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold as authorities continue their investigation.

In Marion County, John P. Parker, a 29-year-old male from Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Parker has been released following the arrest.

Another individual from Marion County, 27-year-old Kody L. Meyer from Hannibal, Missouri, was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. Meyer was held at the Marion County Jail but has since been released.

Additionally, 25-year-old Audrey L. Miles from Palmyra, Missouri, was arrested in Marion County for driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended. Miles was released on summons shortly after the arrest.

Lastly, in Sullivan County, 52-year-old Robert D. Boyd from Beatrice, Nebraska, faced serious charges. Boyd was arrested for felony DWI as a chronic offender and was also charged with failing to place his vehicle not in motion as far right as possible. He has been released following the arrest.

