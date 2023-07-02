Teenage driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Highway 41 in Carroll County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A young driver sustained serious injuries in an accident that occurred on Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and provided preliminary details of the incident.

The accident took place on July 1, 2023, at approximately 5:38 PM, on Highway 41, south of County Road 270 in Carroll County. According to the accident report filed by Master Sergeant D.J. Kline, a 2012 Jeep Patriot, driven by a 17-year-old female from De Witt, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

Investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the Jeep as it crossed train tracks. The vehicle veered off the left side of the road, striking the ditch, and subsequently overturned multiple times before finally coming to rest off the road.

The teenage driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, for medical treatment.

The Jeep Patriot sustained severe damage in the crash and was subsequently towed by L and L Tow.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

