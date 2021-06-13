COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Putnam and Sullivan counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department reported on June 11 that it received notification of another COVID-19 case. That brought the total to 523. One person was being actively monitored by public health, and 509 had been released from public health monitoring. Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported.

The Putnam County Health Department noted that some counties in the region are experiencing an uptick and outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The office urges residents to take precautions when traveling.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered at the Putnam County Health Department on a walk-in basis each weekday next week. No appointment is needed to receive a vaccine from 8:30 to 3:45.

There is also a limited number of Pfizer vaccine available for anyone at least 12 years old. Children ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian with them to sign consent.

An appointment is required for June 16 for the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be made by going to a link on the Putnam County Health Department’s Facebook page or calling 660-947-2429.

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a free Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week. One hundred fifteen doses will be available at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative of Milan on June 16 from 3 o’clock to 5:30.

Walk-ins are welcome. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

A completed consent form is required before receiving a vaccine. Consent forms are available at the Sullivan County Health Department office and on the health department’s website. Consent forms can also be found at the Green Castle post office, the Green City City Hall, the Milan U Save Pharmacy, the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office, the Sullivan County Nutrition Site, Cordray’s Convenience Center, and the Newtown Grocery.

Contact the health department for more information on June 16th’s vaccine clinic by calling 660-265-4141.

