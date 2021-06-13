Parade to be held in Chillicothe celebrating Sliced Bread Day

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A parade will be held in celebration of Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe.

Main Street Chillicothe is in charge of the parade on July 10, starting at Polk and Washington streets at 10 a.m. The parade will travel south on Washington, turn left onto Third Street, go left on Locust Street, and end at Calhoun Street.

The Lindley Funeral Home and Constitution-Tribune lots will be used. Entries with animals will line up on Polk Street.

Kansas City Chiefs Mascot KC Wolf and Kansas City Royals Mascot Sluggerrr will be on hand.

Entries can include floats, cars, trucks, tractors, city and county officials, 4-H and church groups, king and queen candidates, mobile music, Girl and Boy Scouts, dance groups, mascots, and horse clubs. Businesses can be advertised. Entries are welcome from outside of Chillicothe.

There will also be vendors set up on Webster Street on July 10. Vendors can start setting up at 6 o’clock that morning. Vendors are asked to stay until at least 1 o’clock that afternoon and must be finished by 9 o’clock that night. The vendor fee is $50 for a 10 by 10 spot. Electrical hookups are limited.

The farmers market will also be open downtown that day.

Applications are being accepted for the parade and vendors. Forms are available at the Main Street office at 514 Washington. The application due date is June 25.

Questions about Sliced Bread Day should be directed to Main Street at 660-646-4071.

