Laclede man crashes motorcycle near Keytesville; life-flighted to University of Missouri Hospital

Local News June 13, 2021June 13, 2021 KTTN News
Motorcycle Crash
A Laclede man sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle he drove overturned six miles north of Keytesville on Friday morning, June 11.

An air ambulance transported 64-year-old Franklin Pope to the University of Missouri Hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcycle traveled north on Highway 5 before it lost control on a curve, ran off the right side of the road, and overturned.

Extensive damage was reported for the motorcycle.  Pope was not wearing any safety equipment when the crash occurred.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

