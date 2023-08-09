Court news in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two defendants have waived preliminary hearings in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Dorothy Kathryn Archuleta of Trenton faces two felony counts from April 2021. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, described as commonly used with methamphetamine.

Brett Michael Woolsey of Trenton is charged with fraudulent use of a credit or debit device and felony stealing, both from March 1, 2023.

The cases for Archuleta and Woolsey are bound over to the docket for tomorrow (Thursday) in division one of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Under a plea agreement, Arron Franklin Waldrep of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of 2nd-degree property damage to a car on August 2. Waldrep was sentenced to 15 days in jail and given credit for already serving four days. The remainder of the sentence runs concurrently with one issued in Livingston County.

Leisure Lake resident Daniel Seiberling pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated following a January 28 arrest. The imposition of his sentence was suspended, and he was placed on two years of supervised probation. Seiberling must pay a recoupment fee of $98, donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and cover court costs. Additionally, he was fined $275 for defective equipment and $10 for a seat belt violation.

Related