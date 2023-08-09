Drought Assessment Committee to meet August 22 to discuss coordinated state and federal response

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Drought Assessment Committee will convene on Aug. 22 to discuss a comprehensive state and federal response to drought conditions affecting various portions of the state. It will be the committee’s third meeting since Governor Mike Parson issued a drought alert on May 31 with Executive Order 23-05.

The Drought Assessment Committee will meet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the East Elm Street Conference Center, 1730 E. Elm St. in Jefferson City. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via Webex at this link.

The Drought Assessment Committee is made up of representatives from state and federal partner agencies who provide information, recommendations, and coordination to mitigate the impacts of the drought. Executive Order 23-05 declared a drought alert for Missouri counties that are in moderate, severe, or extreme drought. Nearly all of Missouri has experienced at least abnormally dry conditions this summer.

Residents are encouraged to assist local, state, and national decision-makers in better understanding drought conditions in their area by submitting a survey form via the Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR) service at this link.

Updated drought information, including a link to the U.S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri, and much more, is available at this link.

