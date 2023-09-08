Court news in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, September 7, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among the cases on Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court:

Kenneth Leon Talley of Trenton pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced to prison. Two other counts were dismissed by the prosecuting attorney. Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson sentenced Talley to seven years with the Department of Corrections for felony possession of methamphetamine and third-degree domestic assault—both from last year. The sentences are concurrent with each other and with any other criminal case involving Talley.

A resident of Cowgill, Karen Elda-Jane Wilson, pleaded guilty to one felony count and eight misdemeanors stemming from a June 28 arrest in Grundy County. One felony count was dismissed by the prosecutor. Wilson was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections for hindering the prosecution of a felony. She received a sentence of 72 days in the county jail on each of the misdemeanor counts and was given credit for time served.

Daniel Isaiah Gray of Trenton pleaded guilty to three counts stemming from an August 12 arrest. Two other counts were dismissed. The imposition of a sentence was suspended, and Judge Hudson placed Gray on five years of supervised probation for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He received two years of probation for fourth-degree assault on a special victim and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Among the conditions of probation, Gray is required to successfully complete the Third Circuit Court treatment program if he is accepted. A restitution of $500 was also ordered.

Trenton resident Richard Eldon Tunnell pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine—as of August 14. The imposition of a sentence was suspended, and Tunnell was placed on five years of supervised probation. He was instructed to follow the recommendations of Preferred Family and pay $300 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

In a case review, Judge Hudson amended the probation conditions for Dawson Clark of Cameron, who was placed on probation last month. Clark is to be screened by Family Guidance as he continues to serve five years of supervised probation. His original charge in Grundy County from September 2021 involved unlawful possession of a firearm and felony drug possession.

