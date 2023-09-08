Audio: Serve Mercer County invites community to volunteer on September 9

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Community members will work on projects on September 9 as part of Serve Mercer County.

Volunteers will meet at the senior center in Princeton at 8:30 a.m. Amy Cool, the President of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce and promoter of Serve Mercer County, notes that fresh-made Amish donuts will be available.

Volunteers will depart at 9 a.m. to work on projects in Mercer County. Cool says that volunteers will work in teams, and no one will be left alone.

Lunch will be served at the senior center at noon.

Cool describes Serve Mercer County as a “whole community effort.” She says there are aspects that suit everyone and that the mission of Serve Mercer County is to help and take care of others.

Community members can still sign up to volunteer or have projects completed.

Cool invites everyone to help on September 9. This invitation includes individuals from outside Mercer County who are interested in implementing something similar in their own counties.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring tools if they have them and to dress in work-appropriate clothing that they don’t mind getting dirty or covered in paint.

Participants will wear yellow shirts that say “Volunteer” on them. The shirts cost $10 each, but Serve Mercer County will provide a shirt to anyone who cannot afford one.

Homeowners are encouraged to provide supplies if they can. However, the organization can also provide materials for those who cannot afford them.

Monetary donations are accepted and will go entirely toward projects. Serve Mercer County is an all-volunteer organization, and 100% of donations go to projects for residents in need in the county.

Supply donations are also welcome, and it should be noted that the Princeton Chamber of Commerce has supported Serve Mercer County since its inception.

Forms to register to volunteer or have projects completed on September 9 can be found on the Serve Mercer County Facebook page. Anyone wishing to donate can also visit that page, go to the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, or call Amy Cool at 816-449-0677. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Pastor Mike Tipton at the Princeton United Methodist Church or Pastor Lori Kiehl with the Trenton First Christian Church.

