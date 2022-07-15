Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Prison sentences and probation were dispositions of the criminal cases for numerous defendants Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. Mercer County Associate Judge Matthew Krohn presided for the court.

Stephanie Ann Critten of Trenton pleaded guilty to three drug charges stemming from May 28th. She was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections for delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail and seven years for possession of a controlled substance.

Regarding unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Critten was sentenced to a prison term of four years. The terms run concurrently with each other. Execution of the sentences was stayed and Critten was placed on five years probation. She’s to make an application and complete the 3rd circuit court treatment program.

Trenton resident Mitchell Dane Knapp pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance on June 24th. Knapp received seven years with the department of corrections for each count. Execution of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation. Knapp was ordered to enter and complete a Salvation Army program when a bed was available.

A Trenton resident, Timothy Ledbetter, pleaded guilty to driving while revoked or suspended as of July 10th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Ledbetter was placed on five years probation, and report to jail on July 22nd for six days of shock time.

A Chillicothe resident, Devin Max Keithley, pleaded guilty to eight counts stemming from a May 21st arrest. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections for driving while revoked or suspended and three years for resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk.

The court noted the terms are consecutive but concurrent to sentences imposed by the Livingston County Circuit Court. Keithly was sentenced to 55 days in the Grundy county detention center on each of three misdemeanors: driving while intoxicated, 2nd-degree property damage, and leaving the scene of an accident. It’s an accumulated 55 days for three traffic violations. The jail terms are concurrent and Keithly was given credit for time served. He also was ordered to pay restitution of $825.

Trenton resident Dylan Corey Williams pleaded guilty to a July 2nd arrest on driving while his license was revoked or suspended. The imposition of the sentence was suspended and Williams was put on five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund, obtain his driver’s license as soon as possible, and maintain proper insurance.

St. Joseph resident, Tomas Nieves, pleaded guilty to three drug counts on May 27th. Those are delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentencing is scheduled for September 8th.

Columbia resident Lucas Allen Griffin saw his probation revoked stemming from original charges in 2017 of violation of an adult protection order and 3rd-degree assault. Griffin was sentenced on each count to seven years with the department of corrections. The terms are consecutive to each other as well as consecutive to any other prison sentence imposed in any other county. Execution of the prison terms was suspended and Griffin was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to apply, be accepted, and complete a treatment program of the 13th circuit court in Boone county.

At a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Daniel Michael Betz of Trenton received five years with the department of corrections. The sentence runs concurrently with a sentence imposed in the Daviess county circuit court. Betz pleaded guilty in February to a January 6th charge of receiving stolen property.

At a hearing, Heather Gayl Michael of Trenton admitted to a probation violation. The court continued her probation but will require that she complete the 3rd circuit court treatment program and pay restitution of $220. Her original charge in Grundy County was 2nd-degree domestic assault.

Judge Matthew Krohn scheduled a jury trial for early January in a civil suit involving two Trenton businesses. Westcott Trucking filed a breach of contract suit in March of last year against Rapid Removal Disposal at Trenton and Rapid Removal transfer station at Kansas City. The jury trial is listed for January 4th, 5th, and 6th.

A pre-trial conference is on December 15th. Judge Krohn requested the parties mediate the case within the next 60 days.