“Worship Awakening” to be held at Washington Street Food and Drink

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Praise and worship will be held in the parking lot of Washington Street Food and Drink in Trenton next month. “Worship Awakening” will be held on August 7th at 4 pm.

The service will include The Hybrid Five, Steadfast Grace, The Bonta Family, Servants of the Most High, and Kingdom Age.

There will be door prizes to sponsor Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center and Lighthouse Radio Ministries. Bring a donation of unscented baby wipes and receive a ticket for door prize drawings. The more donations attendees bring to Worship Awakening on August 7th, the more tickets they will receive.