Congressman Sam Graves tours district to discuss infrastructure

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves has been touring his district to hear from local leaders about infrastructure needs. He is the chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Graves says a big concern in Macon is the increased traffic Highway 36 will get after construction starts on widening Interstate 70 to at least three lanes statewide. The work could start this fall.

Farmers in his district cross Highway 36 to transport farm equipment from one field to another.

Related