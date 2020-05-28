Community wide cleanup scheduled for June 14 through June 20, 2020

Trenton will have a city-wide cleanup one week next month under a modified plan announced today by the Trenton area chamber of commerce.

The clean-up is planned from June 14th through the 20th.

The chamber reports the focus will on the main corridors throughout Trenton. Businesses, organizations, and individuals are being contacted to clean up areas they have been cleaning in the past. Because of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber reports there will be some areas where additional volunteers are needed. Volunteers can include individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Clean-up can take place any time during the designated week.

Those wanting to help are asked to contact the chamber office as soon as possible at 359-4324 to get an assigned area. Additional information is also available by contacting the office of the Trenton chamber of commerce.

